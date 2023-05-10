Zelenskyy: Without victory over Nazism, there would be no Europe without aggression, revanchism

Without the victory over Nazism, there would be no united Europe, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Tuesday.

"Today we have all been able to see that when the state has its honest history returned to it, the sequence of events takes on a special meaning. Yesterday, on May 8, Europe and the world remembered the joint victory over the aggression of Nazism and the surrender of that evil. And today, on May 9, we, along with the entire free Europe, celebrate Europe Day to honor an achievement that simply would not have happened if there had been no victory over Nazism," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, then we would not have such a united Europe - a Europe without aggression and revanchism, a Europe that respects different cultures, overcomes disputes exclusively on the legal plane and is proud of the diversity on our continent.

"The more people know the honest history, the more they see the commonalities between the brutal aggressions of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, the more they will appreciate this sequence. The Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, and immediately after it, the Day of Europe, Europe as a realized dream of a peaceful continent," the president said.

"It is only a matter of time before we can restore a sustainable and just peace for our part of Europe, for Ukraine. It is only a matter of time before the current aggressor loses, like the aggressor who lost 78 years ago, before Russian revanchism is crushed by the bravery of our warriors and the joint power of the free world," he said.