21:27 12.04.2023

Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"We discussed in detail the urgent needs of Ukraine for the successful conduct of the next counter-offensive operation to liberate Ukrainian lands. As well as working together on new opportunities for the future," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers have proved that they can master the latest technology in a short time and use it effectively on the battlefield.

"For a speedy victory, Ukraine also needs more weapons: air defense, heavy artillery and equipment, mortars and ammunition for them. He called on the United States to support the provision of longer-range missiles," the Prime Minister stressed.

He also thanked the United States and the Minister personally for the powerful military support and efforts to create a Ukrainian contact group.

