No evidence that real Putin visits Mariupol – Ukrainian military intelligence

A representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov said the Ukrainian intelligence has no evidence of a visit to the temporarily occupied Mariupol by incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Why are you sure that it was Vladimir Putin in Mariupol? We have no evidence that this man was Vladimir Putin," Yusov said on Monday.

He said discussions are now underway in the expert community about whether Putin is alive.

"But if he is alive, then we usually see Vladimir Putin meeting at a long table at a great distance from living people. He has one hand trembling and many other already characteristic signs that characterize Putin himself well. Among these characteristic signs there are no walks in the evening Mariupol, communication with civilians in the yards," Yusov said.

According to him, "this is a good stage direction" and Russian propaganda knows how to make "various staging sessions."

"But no evidence that it was Putin who was in Mariupol was provided to us," the agency said.