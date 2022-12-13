Facts

Zelensky calls on Russia to start withdrawing troops from Ukraine's territory for Christmas

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that the Kremlin take a step towards a diplomatic settlement, which consists in the beginning of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine for Christmas.

"We suggest that Russia take a concrete and meaningful step towards a diplomatic settlement, which is so often talked about in Moscow. The holidays are ahead – this is a time when people think about peace, and not about aggression. I suggest Russia at least try to prove that it is able to refuse from aggression," Zelensky said, speaking via video link to G7 Leaders on Monday.

"It would be right this Christmas to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine," he said.

If Russia does this, as the president noted, then a reliable halt to hostilities will also be ensured.

Zelensky also said "the answer from Moscow will show what they really want – further confrontation with the world or, finally, the end of aggression."

"The occupier must leave. And this will definitely happen. I see no reason why Russia should not do it now – at Christmas," the head of state said.

