Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

During a meeting with representatives of Jewish organizations in Kyiv on Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need to protect people and make Russian terror impossible.

"Today I held meetings with representatives of the Jewish community - American, European, of course, Israeli. We talked about protecting our people, about the need to make Russian terror impossible," he said in a video statement on Tuesday evening.

"And how to quickly end this war by guaranteeing complete security. Security for all Ukrainians throughout Ukraine," he said.

"The sooner peace is achieved on our land thanks to the Ukrainian victory, the less evil Russia will have time to bring to other regions, including the Middle East in its complicity with Iran," Zelensky said.

He expressed confidence that "one day this position will be heard by Israeli politicians, as the Israeli society has already heard."