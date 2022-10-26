Facts

11:47 26.10.2022

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

1 min read
Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

 During a meeting with representatives of Jewish organizations in Kyiv on Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need to protect people and make Russian terror impossible.

"Today I held meetings with representatives of the Jewish community - American, European, of course, Israeli. We talked about protecting our people, about the need to make Russian terror impossible," he said in a video statement on Tuesday evening.

"And how to quickly end this war by guaranteeing complete security. Security for all Ukrainians throughout Ukraine," he said.

"The sooner peace is achieved on our land thanks to the Ukrainian victory, the less evil Russia will have time to bring to other regions, including the Middle East in its complicity with Iran," Zelensky said.

He expressed confidence that "one day this position will be heard by Israeli politicians, as the Israeli society has already heard."

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

09:11 26.10.2022
Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

13:07 25.10.2022
Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

12:41 25.10.2022
Zelensky calls on EU to create financial 'Ramstein' – speech at conference in Berlin

Zelensky calls on EU to create financial 'Ramstein' – speech at conference in Berlin

09:39 25.10.2022
Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

09:38 25.10.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

Zelensky: Ukraine defends its independence during eight months of war

17:22 24.10.2022
Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

12:55 24.10.2022
Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

10:57 24.10.2022
Zelensky: Russian propagandists must receive full package of individual sanctions

Zelensky: Russian propagandists must receive full package of individual sanctions

09:32 24.10.2022
Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

16:20 22.10.2022
Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

LATEST

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

President of European Commission: Way to restore Ukraine is way to EU

Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

British PM Sunak looks forward to working with Biden to strengthen global stability, support for Ukraine

Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

Around 18,000 Ukrainians evacuated from dangerous areas in occupied, liberated territories in Oct – Reintegration Ministry

Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept 30 ignites schism within Kremlin – ISW

IRIS-T complex shoots down 9 out of 10 missiles – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD