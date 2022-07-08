Facts

17:14 08.07.2022

Solidarity with Ukrainians is still very strong, we continue to have good access to services, employment, possibility to stay in Europe – Grandi

Solidarity with Ukrainians is still very strong, but everything possible must be done so that they continue to have good access to services, employment and stay in Europe, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has said.

"First of all, I think most of refugees will wait for more security to come back to the country before returning to Ukraine. And then there is always the risk that this solidarity becomes more tired. It is unfortunately effect of life. I think that it is still very strong, but we must do everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians that are still in Europe and that will continue to be in Europe for some time, continue to have good access to services, employment if they need it and be able stay there," Grandi told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that during his visit to Ukraine, he discussed with the government of Ukraine how they can better coordinate to avoid any hospitality fatigue towards Ukrainians and work with the European Commission and Member States.

"I have traveled throughout all of Europe to see Ukrainian refugees. What I have seen is a lot of solidarity by European people, a lot of sympathy, a lot of support, and that have been very helpful. But, of course, the more this war continues, the more shelling, bombing of the cities the more difficult it becomes," Grandi said.

According to him, after Russia's large-scale aggression, coordination was very good.

"All the main host countries (except Moldova which is a separate case because it is not in the EU) are part of the EU or part of Schengen space like Switzerland for example. Remember, these are countries with resources, so they were able to help the directly the refugees. My organization, other UN agencies, NGOs – we have all been present and we have helped the governments and the European Commission in very well-coordinated system. And of course we have kept in touch with government here," he said.

The UNHCR head drew attention to the fact that in many countries his organization helps refugees who are fleeing their government because their government is abusing it or is in internal conflict.

"Here it is not the case. The Ukrainians are not fleeing from the Ukrainian government, they are fleeing from Russian invasion, Russian military action. The coordination includes also the Ukrainian government, that of course, has an interest in ensuring that the Ukrainian people are not exploited, abused, that separated children can be reunified with their families. So, there is also coordination we have discussed today further with Ukrainian government, and we will continue to do," he said.

