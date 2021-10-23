Council of Judges elects representatives to Ethics Council according to its quota, list to be sent to HCJ

The Council of Judges of Ukraine has elected candidates to the first composition of the Ethics Council according to its quota and sent them to the High Council of Justice.

As a result of the vote of the Council of Judges on Saturday, four candidates out of eight received more than 16 votes of support.

After the vote, the rating list of candidates included judge of the Supreme Court in the Cassation Court Lev Kyshakevych with support of 26 votes of the members of the Council of Judges, judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Yuriy Triasun, who got 24 votes, judge of the Eastern Economic Court of Appeal, retired Volodymyr Syveryn - 20 votes, also 17 votes of support were received by judge of the Supreme Court in the Administrative Court of Cassation Tetiana Chumachenko.

Thus, according to the results of a secret ballot, Kyshakevych, Triasun, Syveryn, Chumachenko became the elected candidates to the Ethical Council on the quota of the Council of Judges.

After the announcement of results of the secret ballot and the receipt of the rating list of voting, the Council of Judges decided to send the list of candidates for approval to the High Council of Justice.

The meeting on Saturday was attended by 30 representatives of judicial self-government bodies, eight candidates to the Ethical Council were included in the voting ballots: judge of the Supreme Court at the Economic Court of Cassation Anna Vronska, judge of the Supreme Court at the Cassation Court Lev Kyshakevych, judge of the Supreme Economic Court Oleksandr Korotkevych, judge of the Appeal Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court Viktor Pankulych, retired judge of the Eastern Economic Court of Appeal Volodymyr Syveryn, judge of the Northern Economic Court of Appeal Serhiy Sotnikov, judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Yuriy Triasun, judge of the Supreme Court at the Administrative Court of Cassation Tetiana Chumachenko.

The session was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the press service of the Council of Judges: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKSAuZtVaXM

As reported, at a meeting on September 13, members of the Council of Judges refused to delegate their representatives to the Ethical Council, which should check the integrity of candidates and members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ). After that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would not allow the blocking of judicial reform.

According to paragraph 6 of clause 23-1 of the final and transitional provisions of the law On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning the Procedure for Election (Appointment) to the Positions of HCJ Members and Activities of the HSJ Disciplinary Inspectors, council submits to the chairman of the SCJ a list of candidates for the Ethics Council within 30 days from the date of receipt of the corresponding appeal from the chairman of the HCJ.

The subject of the submission is, among other things, the Council of Judges of Ukraine, which is supposed to delegate three representatives to the Ethical Council, however, the Council of Judges was unable to delegate its representatives to the Ethical Council, which raised concerns about the progress of the judicial reform due to the halt in the cleansing of the judicial system.

The first composition of the Ethics Council will include three persons from among judges or retired judges, determined by the Council of Judges of Ukraine, and three persons who will be selected by international organizations that have provided Ukraine over the past five years with international technical assistance in the field of judicial reform and prevention of corruption in accordance with international or interstate agreements.