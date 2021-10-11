Facts

18:40 11.10.2021

At Fastiv-Zhytomyr railway crossing, combine enters passenger train, so locomotive, six carriages damaged

On Monday, October 11, at the railway crossing on the Fastiv-Zhytomyr section, an accident occurred of a combine and a passenger train en route from Bakhmut to Lviv.

The Ukrzaliznytsia press service said in the Telegram, the accident occurred due to the fact that the driver of the combine ignored the traffic rules and drove to an unregulated crossing, where the train was approaching at that time.

"As a result of the collision, the locomotive of the train and six carriages were damaged. The passengers and the train crew were not injured. The driver of the combine refused to be hospitalized," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The company also said that passengers from carriages in which windows were broken were transferred to other seats on the train.

"The police are working on the spot, and due to investigative actions, the train is delayed for more than two hours. There are no delays on other routes yet," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Interfax-Ukraine
