Facts

15:48 07.08.2021

Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Pisky area in Donbas

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Pisky area in Donbas

As a result of the use of an anti-tank guided missile by Russia-occupation forces on a truck crane in the village of Pisky, a Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded, according to the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky.

"Today, August 7, Russia-occupation forces, insidiously violating the Minsk Agreements, used the anti-tank guided missile on the truck crane, which was helping local residents to restore damaged civilian infrastructure in the village of Pisky. Following the attack, one soldier was killed. Another soldier was wounded," according to a report on Facebook.

It is noted that the health condition of the soldier is of moderate severity.

