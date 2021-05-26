Facts

16:35 26.05.2021

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

2 min read
Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Olena Prytula, the founder-editor of the Ukrayinska Pravda online publication, and Tomas Fiala, the CEO of the Dragon Capital group of companies, have signed an agreement under which 100% of the corporate rights to the publication and all of its assets are transferred to Dragon Capital.

As stated in a joint press release, the parties agreed that the editorial policy of the publication and approaches to work will remain unchanged. The team of Ukrayinska Pravda, headed by editor-in-chief Sevgil Musayeva, will continue to work in the same format as before, in close cooperation with Prytula, who will continue to act as the founder-editor.

"Dragon Capital views this investment as another step towards supporting free media and freedom of speech in Ukraine. The investment company is convinced of the great prospects of digital media as a successful business, the popularity of which will grow over the next years," the report says.

According to the report, it is assumed that Dragon Capital's experience gained in the process of investing in digital media and other related industries, as well as additional investments in the product and infrastructure of Ukrayinska Pravda, will help the project become even more interesting for the reader and strengthen its leadership position in the market.

The press release notes that the editorial board of Novoye Vremya (NV), another media project of the Dragon Capital group of companies, will continue its work completely independently of the UP editorial board.

Fiala, a citizen of the Czech Republic, is also the owner of the NV media holding, which includes the eponymous magazine, portal and radio.

In addition, in 2021, Dragon Capital completed a purchase through the Dragon Capital New Ukraine Fund L.P. private equity fund (Jersey, the United States) of a controlling stake in Treeum Holdings Limited, the owner of the specialized Internet editions Finance.ua and Minfin.com.ua, as well as Finline, Bank Online and Multi.Ua, positioned as a financial supermarket.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest and oldest investment companies in Ukraine. It works in the field of direct investment and financial services, provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services for corporate and private clients.

 

Tags: #ukrayinska_pravda #dragon_capital
