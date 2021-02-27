Facts

12:25 27.02.2021

Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova expects that losses from misappropriation of funds in the PrivatBank case will be reimbursed in the future.

"I see [the prospect]. Maybe in fact it will not be as fast as we all want this, maybe it will not be the entire amount that we indicate - 5.5 billion - but most of it will be returned. Maybe later, through compensation in economic and civil courts, we will return the rest, with compensation from the state," she said on the air of Savik Shuster Freedom of Speech on Friday night, asked about how she sees the procedural prospect of the return of the misappropriated funds.

She noted that the process is going on in the plane of criminal justice and in economic courts.

"When we spoke with the Minister of Justice, it seems that he named 400 proceedings in which the state protects these assets," she clarified.

"The work is going on all fronts. And I really hope that it will be not only in this particular case [with suspicion], but in all directions," she summed up.

