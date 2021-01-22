Facts

17:29 22.01.2021

Tikhanovskaya wants sanctions expanded against Minsk

2 min read
Tikhanovskaya wants sanctions expanded against Minsk

Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has suggested expanding sanctions against the Belarusian authorities.

"Previously, the violence against those who disagreed was physical. Now, not only political prisoners, but also people who haven't been charged are in prison. Maybe they're not being tortured, but they suffer in prisons every day," Tikhanovskaya said at a press conference in Tallinn on Friday.

"It's important to use [sanctions] not only against top officials. It's important to include on this list judges, defense and security officials who have beaten people. Before beating people, they need to understand that their children won't be able to do anything in Europe," she said.

Sanctions are having an effective impact on the authorities, Tikhanovskaya said.

"As of now, I won't run in the next election," she said.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, who attended the conference online, said that "the sanctions are working. They have shown the fragility of the [Alexander] Lukashenko regime."

The minister said he believes the West should "maintain a clear political position. The only way out is a new transparent election."

"Secondly, it is important that the West should continue the sanctions policies. Sanctions have now been imposed on 88 individuals and seven companies, and this list needs to be increased. Thirdly, support is needed, for example, on the issue of vaccines, on which Lukashenko has fully failed," Reinsalu said.

Tikhanovskaya arrived in Tallinn on Friday to attend a virtual Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council on freedom of the media in Belarus.

Tags: #tikhanovskaya
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:02 13.01.2021
Lithuanian govt awards 2020 Freedom Prize to ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya

Lithuanian govt awards 2020 Freedom Prize to ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya

16:36 15.08.2020
Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya's HQ starts forming coordination council to ensure transition of power

Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya's HQ starts forming coordination council to ensure transition of power

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Kyiv authorities negotiating with several U.S., European manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine to buy 1 mln doses at expense of capital's budget

January 23 to be announced nationwide mourning in connection with death in illegal nursing home in Kharkiv

LATEST

Bill on state policy of transitional period provides for introduction of institute for convalidation of documents received in occupied territories – Reznikov

Chinese Sinovac Biotech authorizes Lekhim to act on behalf of it in Ukraine for five years – Health Ministry

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Zelensky calls for comprehensive approach to social services for care of elderly

We abandon concept of collaborator in bill on state policy for transition period – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Rada intends to adopt law on state symbols of Ukraine in 2021

Zelensky initiates reform of activity of nursing homes in Ukraine after fire in Kharkiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD