Facts

17:14 16.01.2021

Zelensky on 'Cyborg' Remembrance Day: Ukrainian flag will be raised over Donetsk airport again

1 min read
Zelensky on 'Cyborg' Remembrance Day: Ukrainian flag will be raised over Donetsk airport again

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the day of remembrance of the defenders of Donetsk airport expressed gratitude to the "cyborgs" for their feat and said that the Ukrainian flag would again rise over Donetsk airport.

"The heroic defense of Donetsk airport finally broke Russia's plans to seize Ukraine. It looked like a miracle when our people held out even after the concrete began to "surrender." But there was no miracle - this reflected consistency. Because Ukrainians proved that the border of freedom of peoples in Europe now is along the eastern border of our state, and no one will ever push it to the west," Zelensky said on Twitter.

He recalled that the battles for Donetsk airport were among the fiercest in the war in eastern Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #cyborgs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:02 16.01.2021
Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

17:27 15.01.2021
Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

18:20 13.01.2021
Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

16:38 13.01.2021
Zelensky looks forward to meeting with President of Portugal to discuss bilateral cooperation

Zelensky looks forward to meeting with President of Portugal to discuss bilateral cooperation

17:46 12.01.2021
Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

17:04 12.01.2021
Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

15:46 12.01.2021
Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

15:44 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

15:18 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

14:53 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk regards ORDLO statement on transfer of part of retained to Medvedchuk as Russia's attempt to avoid fulfilling obligations

Elections in March cannot be held in ten territorial communities of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - local authorities

Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

Ukraine does not accept language of conditions, ultimatums from Bosnia-Herzegovina regarding return of stolen icon – MFA

Dubinsky asks leadership of Servant of People to hold faction's meeting to consider issue of imposing sanctions against him by U.S.

LATEST

Kravchuk regards ORDLO statement on transfer of part of retained to Medvedchuk as Russia's attempt to avoid fulfilling obligations

Cabinet replaces operator for buying COVID-19 vaccines with Crown Agents

Belarus to start vaccinating medical workers with Sputnik V

Quarantine in Azerbaijan extended until April

U.S. hands over another batch of military aid to Ukrainian Armed Forces - Embassy

Elections in March cannot be held in ten territorial communities of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - local authorities

Some 821 coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv, 68 patients hospitalized over past day

Carlsberg replaces PPB as beer sponsor of Ukrainian national football team

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times over past day, one wounded - JFO HQ

Ukraine records 7,729 new COVID-19 cases, 9,792 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD