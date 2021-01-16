Zelensky on 'Cyborg' Remembrance Day: Ukrainian flag will be raised over Donetsk airport again

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the day of remembrance of the defenders of Donetsk airport expressed gratitude to the "cyborgs" for their feat and said that the Ukrainian flag would again rise over Donetsk airport.

"The heroic defense of Donetsk airport finally broke Russia's plans to seize Ukraine. It looked like a miracle when our people held out even after the concrete began to "surrender." But there was no miracle - this reflected consistency. Because Ukrainians proved that the border of freedom of peoples in Europe now is along the eastern border of our state, and no one will ever push it to the west," Zelensky said on Twitter.

He recalled that the battles for Donetsk airport were among the fiercest in the war in eastern Ukraine.