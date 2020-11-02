Facts

15:10 02.11.2020

Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on MPs of the Servant of the People faction to support the "tough" decisions he initiated on the situation concerning the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

"Obviously, based on the results of your today's decisions and votes, we will make global decisions. We will try to reboot the entire system, because the time for talks is over. The time for persuasion and gentle manner is over. It is necessary to make tough decisions on the Constitutional Court. It is obligatory. It is not even a request. There are no any requests when values are destroyed," he said in an audio statement to MPs from the Servant of the People faction, which is available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Zelensky said that he personally proved his "right to take responsibility and pay any price" long before the presidency, so he can openly look each of the MPs in the eyes.

"However, I know that today a powerful team of 'one's own people' is standing next to me. Now we are talking about the personal choice of each of you: either you are a force, or a dozen groups with different interests. I believe that we must get out of the situation as winners, because we are on the side of people, truth, progress," he said.

Zelensky said that history does not judge the winners, and if he decides that the solution to the crisis is possible only through the proposed bill, then he must be supported.

"If we find a different, less conflicting path, there will be another solution. But so far I can only say one thing – the latest decisions of the Constitutional Court, these fragrant abolitions of fundamental laws are a direct and quick path to bloodshed. If we do not stop the chaos that the Constitutional Court creates for money, we will get clashes in the streets. By the way, this response from society will be tough, but fair," he said.

