Facts

10:31 02.11.2020

Constitutional Court's incumbent judges have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers – Zelensky

3 min read
Constitutional Court's incumbent judges have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the incumbent judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine have to be replaced by authorized independent lawyers.

"This is a 'kangaroo court,' and its head is under investigation for the fact that in 2018 he acquired property in Russian-occupied Crimea, which is a complete violation of Ukrainian law, and did not indicate this in his electronic declaration. Several judges of this court are also under investigation for incomplete disclosure of their assets within the same legislation that they have just declared illegal is an extreme and unacceptable conflict of interest. It is not surprising that even before the crisis, only 2.2% of Ukraine's population had full confidence in the Constitutional Court. These judges have to be replaced with authorized independent lawyers," he wrote in a column for the Financial Times released on Sunday, November 1.

Zelensky said that investigations were also launched against people who acted illegally on behalf of "the vested interests of well-known influential financial groups and foreign states" in order to destroy Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies.

According to him, the introduction in 2016 of a mandatory electronic declaration and responsibility for illicit enrichment was the first and most important step in creating the basis for eradicating corruption in Ukraine, and it was then that Ukrainians discovered the glaring wealth of senior officials exposed in the declarations.

"Undermining this process is an attempt to destroy a significant part of the anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, achieved by Ukrainian civil society with the active support of our Western partners. This follows from another recent ruling of the Constitutional Court, which undermined the authority and leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, created to investigate bribery among senior government officials. These decisions are part of a systematic effort to undermine the rule of law, counter the progress made in our fight against corruption, weaken our society and economy and, last but not least, halt Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," he said.

Zelensky said that of particular concern is the fact that the Constitutional Court is currently considering a number of other submissions from "pro-Russian and oligarch-linked MPs," which are designed to reverse serious reforms related to the land, banking and the work of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"I am proud that we succeeded in implementing these vital reforms for the country, but now the Constitutional Court is threatening to cynically remove them. The leaders of this campaign are well known: they are a coalition of Russian confidants and some prominent Ukrainian oligarchs who feel threatened by the activities of our anti-corruption institutions. They oppose integration into the EU and NATO, Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF and a rules-based society that will benefit 99%, not just 1%," he said.

Zelensky said that, as the president of Ukraine, he would never allow "these dark forces to succeed in their attempt at counter-revolution."

The head of state also said that he had asked the Ukrainian government to start consultations and develop a broad and ambitious judicial reform program to reboot the courts.

"In these difficult times, I call on all Ukrainian pro-reform political forces and civil society to unite and cooperate in this struggle for the soul and future of our nation. I also urge our international partners and allies to continue to support us and prove the wrong of those who are trying to hinder our cooperation and frustrate it," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #constitutional_court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:56 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

18:18 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

16:33 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

15:17 02.11.2020
NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

15:10 02.11.2020
Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

Zelensky urges Servant of People faction to support 'tough' decisions on Constitutional Court

12:24 02.11.2020
CC to consider issue of interpretation of property rights to land, 'decent living conditions,' language law constitutionality, asset forfeiture provisions, guaranteeing deposits of individuals

CC to consider issue of interpretation of property rights to land, 'decent living conditions,' language law constitutionality, asset forfeiture provisions, guaranteeing deposits of individuals

11:36 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court's head does not appear for questioning on Monday – SBI

Constitutional Court's head does not appear for questioning on Monday – SBI

11:00 02.11.2020
Council of Europe warns dismissal of Constitutional Court's judges to violate Constitution – letter to Razumkov

Council of Europe warns dismissal of Constitutional Court's judges to violate Constitution – letter to Razumkov

09:36 02.11.2020
Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

Servant of the People party considers voting for draft law on constitutional judiciary introduced by Zelensky as uncontested way out of crisis provoked by Constitutional Court – statement

16:48 31.10.2020
Constitutional Court lays down mechanisms for declaring unconstitutional all possible decisions on return of provisions of anti-corruption legislation – Venislavsky

Constitutional Court lays down mechanisms for declaring unconstitutional all possible decisions on return of provisions of anti-corruption legislation – Venislavsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court hardly considered constitutional provisions on invariability of Euro-Atlantic course - German Ambassador

Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

Constitutional Court fails to rule on interpretation of provisions of Constitution regarding land, discussion to continue at next session – source

Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

LATEST

Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

Political prisoner Shumkov tortured in Russian colony – Denisova

SBI seeks intl legal assistance to investigate case against Poroshenko

British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 400,000 in Ukraine since beginning of pandemic, 6,754 new cases per day – NSDC

Hospital bed occupancy with COVID-19 patients exceeds 67% in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Ukraine again hits all-time high record of COVID-10 cases (8,752), 3,902 recoveries over past day

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD