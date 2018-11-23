Facts

16:19 23.11.2018

Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

1 min read
Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

The International locomotive building conglomerate Skoda Transportation has opened the first official representative office in Ukraine in Dnipro, according to the website of Dnipro City Council.

"The Dnipro residence will develop design projects for railway and public transport for the Czech company, as well as look for suppliers for production," the report says.

Cooperation will also be facilitated by the presence in Dnipro of a network of manufacturers and repair enterprises of locomotive and heavy engineering.

"Our goal is for Skoda to return to Ukraine. Dnipro is a non-random choice. The city has a great potential," Skoda Transportation Director for Human Resources Tesar Lumir said during the opening of the representative office.

Skoda Transportation produces railway locomotives, subway cars, suburban electric trains, as well as trams, trolleybuses, buses, engines, traction equipment. The conglomerate is also engaged in the modernization of rail and public transport. The brand cooperates with fourteen countries of the world, including Poland, China, and the United States.

Tags: #skoda_transportation
AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

Lithuanian President Grybauskaite to visit Kyiv soon

Rada to consider laws on state language, decommunization by year's end

Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

Target of UAH 17 bln for privatization in 2019 state budget is realistic

Ukrainian Defense Ministry administration to become civilian by end of year

SBU exposes more attempts by enemy special forces to co-opt Ukrainian citizens

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD