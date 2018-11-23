Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

The International locomotive building conglomerate Skoda Transportation has opened the first official representative office in Ukraine in Dnipro, according to the website of Dnipro City Council.

"The Dnipro residence will develop design projects for railway and public transport for the Czech company, as well as look for suppliers for production," the report says.

Cooperation will also be facilitated by the presence in Dnipro of a network of manufacturers and repair enterprises of locomotive and heavy engineering.

"Our goal is for Skoda to return to Ukraine. Dnipro is a non-random choice. The city has a great potential," Skoda Transportation Director for Human Resources Tesar Lumir said during the opening of the representative office.

Skoda Transportation produces railway locomotives, subway cars, suburban electric trains, as well as trams, trolleybuses, buses, engines, traction equipment. The conglomerate is also engaged in the modernization of rail and public transport. The brand cooperates with fourteen countries of the world, including Poland, China, and the United States.