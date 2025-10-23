Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

Photo: https://t.me/VA_Kyiv

Seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy drone attack on Thursday night, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said.

"Seven injured in the capital after the enemy attack tonight. Five of them were hospitalized by doctors. Two are receiving outpatient treatment," he said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

He also reported that as a result of the enemy attack on the capital and the fall of UAV debris this night in Podilsky district. Fires broke out in three residential buildings, and the blast wave damaged windows in several houses at different addresses.

More than 40 windows were broken in one of the district schools, and some windows were damaged in a kindergarten.

Cars were also burning in the yards of several residential buildings, and debris fell near the synagogue.

In addition, in the Obolonsky district, the blast wave damaged windows in one of the residential buildings as a result of the downing of a UAV.