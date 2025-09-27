Ukraine to send advisory group to some countries on countering Russian drones – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans to send an advisory group to a number of countries on countering Russian drones, and some representatives from the relevant countries will study in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"First of all, we are already holding consultations with several countries. I will not say with which ones yet, although some things were public, we gave signals to some countries. We will send an advisory group to some countries – our people on how to counter such steps. Some representative countries will study in Ukraine. We simply agreed, so far without specifics regarding these countries," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.