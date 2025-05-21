Diya multisharing service to start June 1

The document multisharing service in Diya will operate from June 1, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Information (Mintsifra) has said.

"A new service for businesses will operate from June 1 - document multisharing in Diya. All digital copies of the necessary documents are received immediately, without unnecessary requests. And clients do not need to scan or send anything one by one - everything is transferred through Diya in a few clicks. It is fast, convenient and without the risk of errors or forgeries," the press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Multisharing works even when the client does not have all the documents - the available ones will arrive, and the system will show what is missing, the message said.

You can connect the service by setting up or updating the integration with Diya.

The service is paid for businesses, but free of charge for individuals who send documents.