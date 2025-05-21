Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:20 21.05.2025

Diya multisharing service to start June 1

1 min read
Diya multisharing service to start June 1

The document multisharing service in Diya will operate from June 1, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Information (Mintsifra) has said.

"A new service for businesses will operate from June 1 - document multisharing in Diya. All digital copies of the necessary documents are received immediately, without unnecessary requests. And clients do not need to scan or send anything one by one - everything is transferred through Diya in a few clicks. It is fast, convenient and without the risk of errors or forgeries," the press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Multisharing works even when the client does not have all the documents - the available ones will arrive, and the system will show what is missing, the message said.

You can connect the service by setting up or updating the integration with Diya.

The service is paid for businesses, but free of charge for individuals who send documents.

Tags: #diya #ministry_of_digital_information

HOT NEWS

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

LATEST

Lysak, General Staff, DeepState deny info about occupiers' exit to border of Dnipropetrovsk region

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

Rutte on Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit: Let us wait for program's announcement

AFU General Staff: Enemy's statements about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region 'do not correspond to the real situation'

Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

Executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russians become systemic, indicating policy approved by Russia's top leadership – MFA

Russia refuses to sign High Seas Treaty due to economic interests in Arctic – Greenpeace

Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

Special unit of hackers is responsible for monitoring, disrupting Western military support for Ukraine in Russian intelligence – Dutch Ministry of Defence

Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

AD
AD