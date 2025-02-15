Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:27 15.02.2025

It is important for Zelenskyy to meet Trump before Putin in peace talks

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

It is important to meet US President Donald Trump before Vladimir Putin in peace talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I think that it would be dangerous if the first meeting is with Putin and then with Ukraine. And, this thing, I shared with President Trump, I said that, first of all, we have to see a common view," Zelenskyy said during his participation in the main session of the Munich Security Conference.

