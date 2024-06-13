Economy

14:29 13.06.2024

NBU lowers key policy rate to 13% as expected

2 min read
NBU lowers key policy rate to 13% as expected

The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decided to cut the key policy rate by 0.5 percentage points (pp), to 13.0% per annum effective June 14, 2024, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Taking into account the still moderate rate of inflation, ongoing improvement in inflation expectations, and the balance of risks for further inflation dynamics, the NBU board decided to cut the key policy rate by 0.5 pp, to 13.0%," he said.

Pyshnyy said that this step is consistent with the continued protection of hryvnia savings from being eroded away by inflation, while also contributing to a further revival of lending.

The National Bank, as before, expects inflation to accelerate moderately in the coming months and exceed the target range of 5% ± 1 percentage point by the end of the year.

Such price dynamics will be primarily driven by the persisting pressure on business costs during the war, harvests being expected to be somewhat weaker compared to last year's bumper crop, wage increases passing through to prices at a relatively fast pace, and a hike in electricity prices.

Together with a cut of the key policy rate by 0.5 percentage points, rates on three-month certificates of deposit and refinancing loans were also reduced – to 16% and 17%, respectively.

As reported, at the previous meeting in April, the National Bank unexpectedly lowered the key policy rate from 14.0% to 13.5%.

Tags: #key_policy_rate
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

Recovery conference in Berlin launches projects worth EUR 16 bln

Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

NBU increases lending potential of banks by 1.5 times with new capital structure and requirements for its adequacy

Financial Stability Council adopts Lending Development Strategy, NBU supports it with transitional requirements for banks - Economy Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

Ukrnafta plans to attract financing from Deutche Bank for construction of flexible generation

Столтенберг очікує затвердження міністрами оборони країн НАТО плану щодо провідної ролі Альянсу в координації безпекової допомоги та навчанні для України

Ukrzaliznytsia reinforces with memo agreement with EBRD on EUR 300 mln loan to buy electric locomotives

EBRD may provide EUR70 mln loan to Nova Poshta

Recovery conference in Berlin launches projects worth EUR 16 bln

UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

UX declares it is operating as normal, despite regulator's decision to revoke its licenses

It is necessary to convince private capital of Ukraine's victory in order for it to enter country – Pompeo

Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

AD
AD
AD
AD