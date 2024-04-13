Economy

12:31 13.04.2024

EU may allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine in April, EUR 1.9 bln in May within Ukraine Facility

2 min read
EU may allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine in April, EUR 1.9 bln in May within Ukraine Facility

The European Commission expects Kyiv to fulfill previously agreed conditions and for the European Council to approve the Ukraine Plan, which will allow it to allocate another EUR 1.5 billion in April and EUR 1.9 billion in May under the Ukraine Facility, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"The next payment of EUR 1.5 billion is planned for this month if policy conditions are fulfilled," he said in a press statement following the April 12 meeting of the EU Council of Ministers in Luxembourg.

According to Dombrovskis, the European Commission is currently assessing the Ukraine Plan with a view to compiling quarterly indicators of reforms and investments that need to be made to unlock future payments.

"We will finalise this work very soon and transmit the assessment to the Council. Once approval is secured, this would pave the way for Ukraine to receive EUR 1.9 billion in pre-financing, most likely in May," the executive vice president said.

He said Ukraine Facility for EUR 50 billion for the period until 2027 is a lifeline from the EU in an extremely difficult time to help Ukraine maintain key public services and ensure the functioning of the state while Russia is waging a brutal war, and recalled that the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion in transition financing was allocated in March.

Speaking about the Ukraine Plan, Dombrovskis said it will be the main tool for implementing the Ukraine Facility, and it focuses on structural reforms to tackle barriers to growth, investments in key sectors, and measures to promote Ukraine's convergence with EU rules and standards as part of its accession path.

As reported, Ukraine expects to receive a total of EUR 37.3 billion in 2024 within the Ukraine Facility, with a total need for external financing of the budget deficit in 2024.

AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom, Westinghouse start construction project of KhNPP-5,6 using AP1000 technology

Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

LATEST

Energoatom, Westinghouse start construction project of KhNPP-5,6 using AP1000 technology

EU allocates EUR 121 mln for additional capitalization of EBRD to increase assistance to Ukraine

OPEC+ exceeds plan by 500,000 bpd in March; necessary to produce 200,000 bpd more in H2 for balance

Metinvest's Pokrovske Coal introduces automation of coal transfer from the conveyor to improve safety and reduce personnel shortages

Govt to focus on construction of small power generation facilities in Kharkiv, other cities while preparing for winter

Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

State Property Fund sets starting price for privatization of Ocean Plaza shopping center at UAH 1.65 bln

Naftogaz ready to buy all the gas offered by Ukrainian producers in 2024

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: all lands controlled by Ukraine to be sown, no talk of reduction in areas under crops

At least $14.2 bln needed to restore medical infrastructure destroyed by aggressor in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD