Google unlocks function of placing new business objects on Google Maps for Ukraine

American Google, part of Alphabet Inc, has unlocked the ability for Ukrainian entrepreneurs to use Google business and add new business objects to Google maps, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Ukrainian entrepreneurs can again register their business on Google Maps. The Digital Transformation Ministry team worked together with Google, which made it possible to add new objects again and leave comments. Ukrainian business has an effective tool for promoting and finding new customers," the Deputy Prime Minister wrote on the Telegram channel.

He thanked Google for a balanced and fair decision, noting that it would help Ukrainian entrepreneurs who continue to develop despite the full-scale war, create new jobs and support the country's economy.

In April 2022, Google blocked the ability for Ukraine to use Google business and add new objects to maps for security reasons. Ukrainian entrepreneurs could not post reviews, ask questions, or add information about their business.