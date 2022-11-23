Economy

17:46 23.11.2022

Banking system remains stable after missile attacks on Wed – NBU

1 min read
The banking system remains stable despite Russia's continued energy terror and yet another massive missile attack Wednesday on Ukraine's civilian critical infrastructure, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the regulator maintains constant contact with banks and takes measures for the normal functioning of banking institutions.

It is indicated that information systems, and the electronic payment system of the National Bank continue to operate, banks are connected to it and can make payments to customers.

In addition, payment cards are serviced, non-cash payments operate as usual, and citizens are provided with access to their funds, in particular through working ATMs and cash desks of bank branches.

According to recent information, as of 17:00 on Wednesday, more than 1,500 bank branches and more than 3,800 ATMs are operating.

The National Bank emphasized that it is ready to promptly support banks in cash if necessary.

