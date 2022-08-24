City One Development considering sites for industrial parks in Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia regions

City One Development is implementing an industrial park in Kyiv region and is considering industrial park sites in Khmelnytsky and Zakarpattia regions, President of the City One Development group of companies Valeriy Kodetsky has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"As a developer, I'm interested in the development of industrial parks. And it's not just about industrial real estate, but also about related segments, including housing," Kodetsky said.

He recalled that the company's portfolio already includes a registered industrial park in Kyiv region (City of Glass, Berezan).

"We have begun the first stage of its implementation on the basis of the site in Berezan, where the construction of a glass plant is already underway. We are also considering two sites in the Khmelnytsky and Zakarpattia regions," Kodetsky said.

At this stage, the company is exploring opportunities, negotiating with partners, exploring the resources of the territories.

"We are also considering brownfield sites with convenient logistical connections," Kodetsky said.

In parallel with solving land issues, technical documentation is being developed, resources are being assessed, functionality is being formed within the industrial park, applications are being collected from potential residents. Kodetsky said that he was also considering "non-standard options" for future residents.

"For many years, the country has been working to export the raw materials produced. But now is the moment when we can change this trend. For example, last year, corn exports amounted to more than 40 million tonnes. If this year Ukraine cannot export in the same volumes, then it will simply depreciate. But we can solve this issue and at the same time significantly reduce our dependence on energy by borrowing the experience of the United States and Brazil – to start producing bioethanol from corn," Kodetsky said.

He expressed the opinion that the strategy for creating industrial parks should be developed and addressed as comprehensively as the issues of territorial development and urban development.

"Industrial parks should not develop only on the basis of the desires of one or another amalgamated territorial community. There should be consistency in the location of regional industrial parks within which industry enterprises will develop. If you look globally, they should be designed for the future, based on the interests of the entire region. This will bring a comprehensive solution for logistics, export-import routes, ecology, attraction of human resources," Kodetsky said.

As reported, City of Glass industrial park (the initiator of the creation of Berezan Sheet Glass Plant LLC) with an area of 20.2 hectares was included in the register of industrial parks of Ukraine on January 30, 2020, the priority activities are the production of glass and glass products, as well as logistics. It was planned to create 500 jobs.

It is planned to build a plant for the production of sheet glass using the float method in the park. The design capacity of the line is 510 tonnes per day, 186,150 tonnes per year.

Berezansklo LLC was registered in 2018, its charter capital is UAH 2.2 million.

The development company City One Development through the AMC City One Asset Management owns 50% of LLC, another 25% each is owned by residents of Kyiv region Oleksandr and Yuriy Lakey.