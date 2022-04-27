Gazprom halts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria over failure to conduct settlements in rubles

Gazprom has fully suspended gas supply to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) over the failure to conduct settlements in rubles, the Russian gas company said.

"As of the end of the business day on April 26, Gazprom Export did not receive payment for the gas supplied in April from these two companies, Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) in rubles, as required by Russian presidential order No. 172 dated 31.03.2022. Gas supplied since April 1 must be paid for in rubles by means of new bank details, which counterparties were timely informed about," the company said.

Therefore, Gazprom Export informed Bulgargaz and PGNiG about the suspension of gas supply from April 27 until they make the payment consistent with the new rules endorsed by the presidential order.

"Bulgaria and Poland are transit states. If any amounts of Russian gas in transit to third countries are taken without authorization, the transit will be cut by those amounts," Gazprom said.