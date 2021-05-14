Economy

15:45 14.05.2021

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

The fall in the gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 accelerated to 2% from 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the State Statistics Service published this preliminary estimate on Friday.

According to it, in relation to the fourth quarter of last year, GDP in the first quarter of this year decreased (taking into account the seasonal factor) 1.1%, while a quarter earlier this figure was 0.8%.

As reported, Ukraine's GDP in 2020 fell by 4%, including in the first quarter of last year the decline was 1.2%, after which it accelerated to 11.2% in the second quarter, and slowed down to 3.5% and 0.5% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The National Bank estimated the decline in the Ukrainian economy in the first quarter of this year at 1.5%, in general predicting its growth by 3.8% at the end of the year. The NBU projects growth to be 8.7% in the second quarter, and 4.2% and 3.6% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

According to the government's forecast in the state budget, Ukraine's GDP in 2021 will increase by 4.6%.

Tags: #gdp
14:49 15.04.2021
NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

15:44 06.04.2021
IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

16:48 22.03.2021
Ukraine's GDP down by 4% in 2020 – statistics

14:06 18.03.2021
Pandemic to affect further economic growth, in 2022 it may reach 2.8% – Mylovanov

11:09 17.03.2021
Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

12:56 09.02.2021
Economy Ministry estimates Ukraine's economy decline at 1% in Q4, 2020

19:00 04.02.2021
Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline in 2020 at 4.2%, growth in 2021 at 4.8%

11:36 22.01.2021
Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

13:43 11.01.2021
Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

17:31 21.12.2020
Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

