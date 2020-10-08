Economy

11:41 08.10.2020

NBU Council expresses no confidence in Rozhkova, Sologub in connection with violation of NBU 'one voice' policy – NBU governor

2 min read
The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decided to reprimand and express no confidence in First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy NBU Governor Dmytro Sologub in connection with their violation of the communications strategy and the one voice policy of the National Bank, NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"The basis of NBU interaction... is the communication strategy... One of the principles of this strategy is the 'one voice' policy. This means that we, as a team of like-minded people in the NBU, must adhere to a single position... Considering that some members of our team violated our communication policy, the decision of the NBU Council was made," he said in an interview with ZN.ua publication.

According to him, inconsistency in communications creates incorrect expectations among market players, does not contribute to building confidence in the actions of the central bank and can harm mutual understanding with international partners, in particular, the IMF.

"In general, this is a story of violation of internal procedures, not political pressure," he said.

As reported, the NBU Council during a meeting on October 2 reprimanded and expressed distrust in First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub.

