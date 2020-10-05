Economy

17:21 05.10.2020

NBU Council reprimands First Deputy Governor Rozhkova, Deputy Governor Sologub


The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) during a meeting on October 2 reprimanded and expressed distrust in First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub, according to the regulator's website.

"The Council also considered a number of organizational and personnel issues, in particular, for violation of the NBU regulations, the NBU Employee Ethics Code, internal regulations for NBU employees, violation of the requirements of the Labor Code of Ukraine ... decided to reprimand Rozhkova ... and Sologub. … Express distrust … in Rozhkova and … Sologub," the regulator said.

