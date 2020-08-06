Economy

17:02 06.08.2020

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

1 min read
Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Economy, in the first half of 2020 decreased by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2019, in particular in the second quarter the decline was 11%, which is less than expected earlier (14%).

"The monthly dynamics of economic activities indicates that the economy has passed the peak and has overcome the threshold of the maximum negative effect from tough anti-epidemic measures both inside the country and abroad, which was most felt in April-May 2020. And so far, against the background of easing quarantine, it gradually begins to recover," the Ministry of Economy notes in its review of economic activity for the first half of 2020.

Tags: #economy_ministry #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 31.07.2020
NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

15:08 29.07.2020
Govt approves macroeconomic forecast with 4.6% GDP growth in 2021

Govt approves macroeconomic forecast with 4.6% GDP growth in 2021

10:16 29.07.2020
Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts 4.6% GDP growth with 7.3% inflation in 2021

Ukraine's Economy ministry predicts 4.6% GDP growth with 7.3% inflation in 2021

15:36 23.07.2020
NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

13:45 09.07.2020
Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

12:07 08.07.2020
Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

18:49 25.06.2020
IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

11:18 23.06.2020
Fall in real GDP in 2020 may exceed 5% – NBU

Fall in real GDP in 2020 may exceed 5% – NBU

16:40 19.06.2020
Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

15:38 16.06.2020
Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

Economy ministry expects Ukrainian economy to resume growth in Q4 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Ferrexpo cuts net profit by 7.6% in H1 2020

Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

LATEST

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Regulator puts draft resolution on preferential power tariffs for 'green' electrometallurgy

Kyivstar sees 6.8% rise in revenue, 11.5% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2020

Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

Ferrexpo cuts net profit by 7.6% in H1 2020

Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD