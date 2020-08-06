Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

The gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Economy, in the first half of 2020 decreased by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2019, in particular in the second quarter the decline was 11%, which is less than expected earlier (14%).

"The monthly dynamics of economic activities indicates that the economy has passed the peak and has overcome the threshold of the maximum negative effect from tough anti-epidemic measures both inside the country and abroad, which was most felt in April-May 2020. And so far, against the background of easing quarantine, it gradually begins to recover," the Ministry of Economy notes in its review of economic activity for the first half of 2020.