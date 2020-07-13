NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

During a meeting initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following the resignation of NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii, the management of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) stressed the importance of keeping the central bank's policy unchanged, Acting Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"No specific names were discussed with us. We talked more about the fact that for the market – both domestic and foreign – it is important to keep the NBU's policy unchanged," she said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Rozhkova, in the conversation with Zelensky the board members also named the desired characteristics of a candidate for NBU governor.

"In our opinion, first of all, it should be a professional who would agree with the NBU's strategic vision of reforms. Secondly, it should be a technocrat without political ambitions. Thirdly, it should be a person with steel nerves. We hope the president would select a worthy candidate," she said.