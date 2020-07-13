Economy

10:51 13.07.2020

NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

1 min read
NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

During a meeting initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following the resignation of NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii, the management of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) stressed the importance of keeping the central bank's policy unchanged, Acting Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"No specific names were discussed with us. We talked more about the fact that for the market – both domestic and foreign – it is important to keep the NBU's policy unchanged," she said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Rozhkova, in the conversation with Zelensky the board members also named the desired characteristics of a candidate for NBU governor.

"In our opinion, first of all, it should be a professional who would agree with the NBU's strategic vision of reforms. Secondly, it should be a technocrat without political ambitions. Thirdly, it should be a person with steel nerves. We hope the president would select a worthy candidate," she said.

Tags: #nbu #rozhkova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:10 10.07.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

20:32 08.07.2020
We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

18:44 07.07.2020
Operational plans of state-owned banks foresee cut of NPL in system to 32% by 2023 – NBU

Operational plans of state-owned banks foresee cut of NPL in system to 32% by 2023 – NBU

17:10 07.07.2020
IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

16:07 07.07.2020
Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

13:35 06.07.2020
NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

14:46 04.07.2020
Zelensky: banking sector offers candidates for NBU head, they are being considered

Zelensky: banking sector offers candidates for NBU head, they are being considered

18:50 03.07.2020
Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

18:43 03.07.2020
Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

17:23 03.07.2020
Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

LATEST

Глава Луганской ОГА надеется, что деньги для выплат семьям погибших от пожара и для компенсации убытков поступят во вторник

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan to Ukraine's air navigator

Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD