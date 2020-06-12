Economy

16:00 12.06.2020

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Ukraine on Friday received the $2.1 billion first tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has said.

"Ukraine has just received $2.1bn of the 1st tranche from the IMF. Funds do not come directly from the IMF, but from the member countries. Since yesterday, the funds were coming in installments in $, €, ¥, £ and yuan (currencies in the SDR). The process is now over," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Smolii said that funds from the IMF, entering the state budget, will help the state to overcome the coronavirus and ensure macro-financial stability.

"Meanwhile, the 1st tranche together with the related financial assistance from the EU has already increased international reserves to $28.7 billion," he said.

As reported, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on June 10 approved an 18-month Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine, with access equivalent to SDR 3.6 billion (about $5 billion or 179% of quota). The approval of the SBA enables the immediate disbursement of about $2.1 billion.

After the immediate disbursement of $2.1 billion, the remainder will be phased over four reviews.

