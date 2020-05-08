Economy

15:33 08.05.2020

NBU provides UAH 2.4 bln of refinancing for one-five years to banks at debut tender on Friday

NBU provides UAH 2.4 bln of refinancing for one-five years to banks at debut tender on Friday

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has proposed UAH 2.4 billion of refinancing loans for the period from one year to five years to banks at a debut tender held on Friday, May 8, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii has said.

"Today the first tender was held, where banks received UAH 2.4 billion for different terms from one year to five years. This is the first tender and we will hold it every month," he said during a speech at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee on finance on Friday.

