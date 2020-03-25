Economy

18:44 25.03.2020

Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

The judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court (Pidpaly) on February 25 obliged state-controlled PrivatBank to pay more than $200 million in favor of six offshore companies of the Surkis brothers, the NV newspaper reported, with reference to the court register.

The judge ruled that PrivatBank is obliged to compensate Surkis' offshore companies for the funds that they in 2012-2014 placed on the accounts of the Cypriot branch of PrivatBank, and interest, which should have been accrued under the terms of deposit agreements, the publication notes.

It is clarified that by the court decision the state bank is obliged to pay compensation to Camerin Investments LLP, Sunnex Investments LLP, Tamplemon Investments LLP, Berlini Commercial LLP, Lumil Investments LLP, and Sofinam Investments LLP.

PrivatBank plans to appeal this court verdict.

As reported, the funds deposited by the Surkis family and their companies on the accounts of PrivatBank and its branches during the nationalization of the bank at the end of 2016 fell under the bail-in procedure, since the Surkis family members were recognized as the persons related to PrivatBank.

The Surkis brothers contested their inclusion in the bail-in procedure in courts. In particular, on April 16 the Supreme Court of Ukraine will continue considering the cassation appeal of the National Bank of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers and PrivatBank regarding the decision of the lower instance courts in favor of Surkis regarding their funds in the bank in the amount of over UAH 1 billion.

