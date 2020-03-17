Economy

16:57 17.03.2020

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) jointly with Ukrainian banks is arranging an alternative system of supply of cash foreign currency to Ukraine, First Deputy NBU Governor Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"There are some difficulties with the cash U.S. dollar, but this is only due to the fact that foreign currency was imported into the banking sector before the quarantine events by airplanes from abroad... We are now working with banks to ensure settle this issue and to establish another system for delivering cash foreign currency to Ukraine. Therefore, again, do not panic – just wait," she said during an online press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Rozhkova said that, despite the sufficient amount of cash hryvnia, the regulator recommends that the population switch to non-cash payment.

"We carry out a lot of cash disinfection measures today.., but you should understand that the safest way in this situation is a non-cash payment method," the first deputy governor of the NBU said.

