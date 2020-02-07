Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court has scheduled for March 16 the consideration of the cassation appeal of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ministry of Finance and PrivatBank (Kyiv) against the decision of the lower instance courts on the lawsuit of the Surkis family on canceling the decisions of the NBU on recognizing them as persons related to PrivatBank and invalidating agreements for the exchange of their funds in the bank in the amount of more than UAH 1 billion for the bank shares (bail-in), later purchased by the state for UAH 1, the NBU said on Facebook.

As reported, on January 31 the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court adjourned for an indefinite period the consideration of the relevant cassation appeal in connection with the government's request to replace the party from the Ministry of Finance with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in this proceeding.