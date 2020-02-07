Economy

12:34 07.02.2020

Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

1 min read
Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court has scheduled for March 16 the consideration of the cassation appeal of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ministry of Finance and PrivatBank (Kyiv) against the decision of the lower instance courts on the lawsuit of the Surkis family on canceling the decisions of the NBU on recognizing them as persons related to PrivatBank and invalidating agreements for the exchange of their funds in the bank in the amount of more than UAH 1 billion for the bank shares (bail-in), later purchased by the state for UAH 1, the NBU said on Facebook.

As reported, on January 31 the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court adjourned for an indefinite period the consideration of the relevant cassation appeal in connection with the government's request to replace the party from the Ministry of Finance with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in this proceeding.

Tags: #surkis #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:06 05.02.2020
Zelensky says court system must be rebooted following court ruling to stop Kherson Sea Port concession

Zelensky says court system must be rebooted following court ruling to stop Kherson Sea Port concession

12:59 05.02.2020
Court for two months extends obligations for two participants in Rotterdam+ case - HACC

Court for two months extends obligations for two participants in Rotterdam+ case - HACC

12:08 03.02.2020
Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

15:38 31.01.2020
Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

11:48 31.01.2020
Court in Ukraine seizes 50.3% of Poltava GOK in case of Zhevaho, Bank Finance and Credit, Ferrexpo files appeal

Court in Ukraine seizes 50.3% of Poltava GOK in case of Zhevaho, Bank Finance and Credit, Ferrexpo files appeal

11:05 29.01.2020
PrivatBank pays UAH 21.8 mln to Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant under court ruling, files appeal

PrivatBank pays UAH 21.8 mln to Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant under court ruling, files appeal

10:54 29.01.2020
Ukraine, EU to focus on bringing to justice those responsible for fraud at PrivatBank, recovery of assets

Ukraine, EU to focus on bringing to justice those responsible for fraud at PrivatBank, recovery of assets

17:00 22.01.2020
Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

14:49 21.01.2020
Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

15:07 09.01.2020
Former PrivatBank top managers attempting to challenge NBU decision on nationalization in court

Former PrivatBank top managers attempting to challenge NBU decision on nationalization in court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

LATEST

Regulator allows operators to begin sharing frequencies in 800-900 MHz bands to launch 4G networks

Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

American Chamber of Commerce urges president to veto bill with regulation of cigarettes trade margin

Decline in number of business' complaints on tax audits, rise in number of complaints on govt bodies seen in Q4 2019 – BOC

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD