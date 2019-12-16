Economy

12:57 16.12.2019

Supreme Court announces break until Jan 31 in case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail in

2 min read
Supreme Court announces break until Jan 31 in case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail in

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court has announced a break until January 31 in hearing a cassation appeal of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Finance Ministry and PrivatBank against rulings of the courts of lower instances in litigation with the Surkis family regarding the annulment of the decisions of the NBU by which the central bank recognized them persons affiliated with PrivatBank and invalidating the agreements on exchange of their funds in the bank in the amount over UAH 1 billion to the bank's shares (bail-in) later purchased by the state for UAH 1.

"A break was announced until January 31, 2020. The postponement was due to the need to study the case materials by the PGO," a source familiar with the hearing of this case, which is being heard behind the closed doors, told Interfax-Ukraine.

PrivatBank, according to available information, had previously executed the decision of the trial court and the court of appeal in favor of the Surkis family. However, for the National Bank, the Finance Ministry and the bank, in addition to these payments, it is important to defend the legality of the bail-in procedure, if the bank loses to the Surkis family, it is more likely that other participants in this procedure will go to court for a total of over UAH 29 billion. In addition, its recognition as illegal will call into question the entire nationalization of PrivatBank.

According to the senior legal adviser of the legal department of the NBU Serhiy Kolosiuk, today there are already about 50 bail-in trials for a total of UAH 20 billion.

"Bail-in is a standard international practice when the funds of owners and affiliated persons are converted into the bank's capital. When the state enters the capital of such a bank, this is done so that taxpayers' money is not spent on compensating money to ex-owners and related parties," the National Bank said on its Facebook page, quoting Kolosiuk.

Tags: #surkis #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:19 14.12.2019
Court renders arrest verdict for main suspect in Sheremet murder case Antonenko until Feb 8, 2020

Court renders arrest verdict for main suspect in Sheremet murder case Antonenko until Feb 8, 2020

15:28 13.12.2019
U.K. Supreme Court postpones decision making in Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond dispute

U.K. Supreme Court postpones decision making in Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond dispute

10:07 11.12.2019
RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

12:30 10.12.2019
Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

Ukraine will present its position in dispute with Russia on $3 bln eurobonds in Supreme Court of UK

11:57 10.12.2019
PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

PrivatBank gets UAH 585 mln on UAH 250 bln 'toxic' loan portfolio in 2019

14:03 09.12.2019
Moscow City Court sentences ex-Ukrainian MP to 2 yrs in case of attack on Russian Embassy in Kyiv

Moscow City Court sentences ex-Ukrainian MP to 2 yrs in case of attack on Russian Embassy in Kyiv

11:43 09.12.2019
U.K. Supreme Court this week to hear Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond case

U.K. Supreme Court this week to hear Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond case

18:44 06.12.2019
Venice Commission: Recent legal amendments on judiciary in Ukraine threaten its stability, independence

Venice Commission: Recent legal amendments on judiciary in Ukraine threaten its stability, independence

11:06 06.12.2019
Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

18:43 28.11.2019
Kniazhytsky loses suit to Medvedchuk in case on defending honor and dignity

Kniazhytsky loses suit to Medvedchuk in case on defending honor and dignity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz denies achievement of agreements with Russia on gas transit, reports on continuation of talks

Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

Naftogaz to offer industrial consumers to buy gas with 25% advance payments from Jan 1 – top manager

Ukraine to continue talks on gas transit with Gazprom, early to speak about approved option – Vitrenko

Economy ministry studying imported products price hikes with hryvnia strengthening, could start investigation

LATEST

Naftogaz denies achievement of agreements with Russia on gas transit, reports on continuation of talks

Economy ministry predicts implementation of 10 concession projects in 2020

Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

Increase of planned daily interventions by NBU to $50 mln to help slow pace of hryvnia revaluation – bankers

Naftogaz to offer industrial consumers to buy gas with 25% advance payments from Jan 1 – top manager

Ukraine, Belarus expand trade, economic cooperation – Cabinet

Ukraine to continue talks on gas transit with Gazprom, early to speak about approved option – Vitrenko

Ukrgazvydobuvannia to drill 80 new wells in 2020 – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine on Dec 17 to offer govt bonds in euros, four-year hryvnia-pegged govt bonds out of schedule

Economy ministry studying imported products price hikes with hryvnia strengthening, could start investigation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD