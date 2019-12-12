Economy

14:51 12.12.2019

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

1 min read
NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects that the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would approve the new program for Ukraine in the first quarter of 2020, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii has said.

"We do not expect that the agreement will be signed this year. This is how the IMF board meeting schedule is built. According to the schedule, the meeting may take place in the first quarter of next year," Smolii said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said that many IMF conditions that precede the Staff Level Agreement were met by Ukraine.

"Minor technical issues remained. I would outline a few of them: the adoption of the law on the impossibility of banks returning to the market if they are at the liquidation stage with the Deposit Guarantee Fund... Second, it is the creation of unified legal entities for the tax and customs services. These bills were submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers to the Verkhovna Rada. And also the issues that were fruitfully discussed: the bill on the turnover of farmland," the governor of the central bank said.

Tags: #nbu #smolii #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:03 12.12.2019
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

17:56 10.12.2019
Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

10:15 09.12.2019
Rallies near NBU confirms rightfulness of regulator's policy – acting U.S. assistant secretary

Rallies near NBU confirms rightfulness of regulator's policy – acting U.S. assistant secretary

09:33 09.12.2019
Ukraine, IMF agree on new cooperation program for around $5.5 bln

Ukraine, IMF agree on new cooperation program for around $5.5 bln

12:32 06.12.2019
NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

13:08 04.12.2019
NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

19:00 27.11.2019
Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

18:06 27.11.2019
EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

10:37 27.11.2019
NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

16:38 26.11.2019
IMF considers zero tax for amnesty of capital reinvested in government securities inappropriate

IMF considers zero tax for amnesty of capital reinvested in government securities inappropriate

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

LATEST

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Ukroboronprom's aircraft maintenance enterprises fulfill state defense order for 2019 in advance

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

STADA CEO: We plan to expand our Biopharma product line

Ukrgazvydobuvannia to hold talks with Romania, China firms for participation in tender to raise gas extraction

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

Zelensky signs national budget 2020 bill into law

Govt returns to state ownership 14 asset complexes of Food and Grain Corporation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD