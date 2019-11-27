Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Ukraine continues negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the preparation of a new program, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has said.

"The negotiations are ongoing, we hope for their successful completion," he said at a briefing.

According to the banker, after the completion of work of the IMF mission in Kyiv last week, consultations in Washington are ongoing.

"Given that Thanksgiving Day falls on Thursday and Friday and these are days off in Washington, we expect some kind of message next week," Smolii added.