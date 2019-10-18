Economy

12:19 18.10.2019

Key issues in talks with IMF are budget 2020, land market – NBU governor

2 min read
The key issues discussed during the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are the adoption of some bills, the budget for 2020 and the opening of the land market, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has said.

Among the main issues at the talks is the adoption of a number of bills that were previously discussed, the 2020 budget, the land market issue, Smolii said in an interview with the Voice of America during his official visit to Washington.

On October 17, the Ukrainian delegation met with IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton and Chief of the Fund's mission for Ukraine Ron van Rooden.

Smolii added that among the issues discussed was a bill on illegal enrichment registered in parliament, the adoption of which is one of the conditions for continuing the cooperation program.

The issue of gas prices is not on the agenda, because the government approved a regulation that regulates tariffs. The current situation on the global market is also quite favorable, gas prices have dropped, so we are not talking about an increase, Smolii said, adding that the issue of PrivatBank is not on the agenda of the negotiations.

The parties are considering a program for a period of three years. The volume has not yet been discussed. This will be determined in the negotiation process, the governor of the NBU said.

Tags: #nbu #smolii #imf
