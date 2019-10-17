Ukrainian delegation meets with IMF deputy head within talks on new program in Washington

The Ukrainian delegation in Washington has met with First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) David Lipton, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has reported.

"The first meeting with the IMF took place on October 16. Together with the heads of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy, we talked with IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton," Smolii wrote on Twitter.

Negotiations on a new long-term cooperation program are ongoing, he added.

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation left for the United States to negotiate with the IMF and other international financial organizations on October 16.