NBU head does not declare several land plots, funds on bank accounts – NACP

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) established that Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii had indicated inaccurate information in his electronic declaration.

The NACP said on its website that according to the results of verification of Smolii's declarations for 2015, 2016 and 2017 it was established that he had mentioned inaccurate information about the value at the time of acquisition of a share in three non-residential premises, the income accrued to him and his spouse in the form of interest, and also did not indicate information about corporate rights held by his wife. In addition, Smolii did not declare information on a number of land plots he owned and the funds placed by him and his wife on bank accounts.

"The total amount of false information in the declarations for 2015, 2016 and 2017 exceeds UAH 8.5 million, UAH 6.6 million and more than UAH 3.2 million respectively," the agency said.

In addition, the agency found that Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine Anatoliy Korzun, submitting the declaration for 2016, indicated inaccurate information about the cost of a house in Kyiv and did not declare the spouse's income (inheritance). The total amount of false information in the declaration is almost UAH 450,000.