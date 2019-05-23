IMF mission continues working in Ukraine – NBU governor

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working in Ukraine, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has said.

"The IMF mission is now in Kyiv. Consultations and negotiations are being held. The economic situation that is today is being discussed. As soon as we have some news on the mission, I will first comment on my personal Twitter account," he told reporters on the sidelines of the annual research conference "Central Bank Communications: from Mystery to Transparency" in Kyiv on Thursday.

Smolii did not specify the date for completing the work of the IMF mission in Ukraine; however, he said that next week, IMF experts will be in Ukraine.