NBU delegation leaves for IMF meeting in Washington on Wednesday

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii as a member of a Ukrainian delegation on Wednesday leaves for Washington to visit the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the press service of the NBU has said on its Facebook page.

According to the report, Director of the Financial Stability Department Vitaliy Vavryschyk and Head of the European Integration and International Program Department Volodymyr Kuchin are also members of the delegation.

The spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington is held on April 8 through April 14, 2019. The Ukrainian delegation is to meet with representatives of the IMF, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), largest international investment companies and banks.

Smolii is to meet with heads of central banks of other countries.

Representatives of the NBU together with other participants will also discuss current challenges for the global economy and the economies of individual countries. In general, during the spring meeting, heads of central banks, finance ministers, representatives of the private sector and academics discuss the prospects for the global economy, economic development, poverty eradication, and the future of the global financial system.