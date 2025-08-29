Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:56 29.08.2025

Vodafone Ukraine raises buyback price to 90% of par value

2 min read
Vodafone Ukraine raises buyback price to 90% of par value

Ukraine's second-largest mobile operator, VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU), which since late May has repurchased nearly $7 million of its eurobonds through three separate tenders tied to dividend payments, announced it is raising the buyback price in its fourth tender from 85% to 90% of par.

According to the company's filing on the Irish Stock Exchange, the maximum repurchase volume remains $3.945 million, as announced on August 13. However, the deadline for bids has been extended from August 28 to September 11, with settlement expected around September 18.

In its first two tenders, Vodafone Ukraine repurchased bonds worth the equivalent of EUR 1 million. The debut tender was priced at 99% of par, the second at 90%. The company did not disclose results of the second tender, but the scaling factor for the first was 0.0040355668.

In the third tender, priced at 85% of par and capped at $4.67 million, Vodafone Ukraine received $53.395 million in offers and repurchased $5.208 million worth, with a scaling factor of 0.1315451889487317.

The bonds, maturing in February 2027 with a coupon of 9.625% per annum, were originally issued for $300 million. Following cancellations of repurchased bonds, $292.532 million remain outstanding.

The buyback program is linked to VFU's April 24, 2025 announcement of dividend payments totaling UAH 660.245 million ($15.9 million at the reported exchange rate) to its shareholder for 2024. Under National Bank restrictions, dividends are being paid in monthly installments equivalent to EUR 1 million each. Four such payments have already been made.

The bond prospectus requires the company, when paying dividends abroad, to offer bondholders the right to tender their notes for repurchase in an amount equal to the dividends paid.

In 2024, VFU increased revenue by 13.1% to UAH 24.44 billion, while net profit fell 30.1% to UAH 3.54 billion.

In January–March 2025, revenue rose 14% year-on-year to UAH 6.59 billion, while net profit dropped 24% to UAH 697 million.

Tags: #vodafone_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

16:12 14.08.2025
Vodafone Ukraine announces another buy-up of eurobonds for almost $4 mln

Vodafone Ukraine announces another buy-up of eurobonds for almost $4 mln

11:58 26.05.2025
Vodafone Ukraine announces $1.1 mln eurobond buyback following start of dividend payments

Vodafone Ukraine announces $1.1 mln eurobond buyback following start of dividend payments

12:32 12.05.2025
Vodafone Ukraine to expand VoLTE and VoWiFi coverage nationwide in 2025

Vodafone Ukraine to expand VoLTE and VoWiFi coverage nationwide in 2025

18:03 04.04.2025
Vodafone Ukraine sees 30.1% drop in net profit in 2024 despite 13.1% revenue growth

Vodafone Ukraine sees 30.1% drop in net profit in 2024 despite 13.1% revenue growth

12:45 07.02.2025
Vodafone Ukraine agrees to defer eurobond repayment for 2 years with rate increase, 2% interest

Vodafone Ukraine agrees to defer eurobond repayment for 2 years with rate increase, 2% interest

13:26 15.01.2025
Ukraine's regulator approves frequency exchange in 2100 MHz band between Kyivstar and VF Ukraine

Ukraine's regulator approves frequency exchange in 2100 MHz band between Kyivstar and VF Ukraine

10:12 15.01.2025
Vodafone Ukraine agrees with holders of 49% of eurobonds to postpone repayment by 2 years

Vodafone Ukraine agrees with holders of 49% of eurobonds to postpone repayment by 2 years

17:01 01.01.2025
Vodafone Ukraine gets 600 generators, 22,000 batteries for base stations

Vodafone Ukraine gets 600 generators, 22,000 batteries for base stations

16:52 03.10.2024
Vodafone Ukraine after talks with eurobond holders on restructuring refuses to continue them

Vodafone Ukraine after talks with eurobond holders on restructuring refuses to continue them

17:41 29.07.2024
Vodafone Ukraine: 5% military tax on mobile services to lead to double taxation

Vodafone Ukraine: 5% military tax on mobile services to lead to double taxation

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

National Bank expects IMF mission in coming weeks to discuss possible new program

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

LATEST

Russian shelling damages head office and branches of OTP Bank in Ukraine

NBU's profit in H 1 2025 down by 58.3% compared to H1 2024

Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

Statistics Service intends to estimate population of Ukraine by late 2025 – head

Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

Registration of individual entrepreneurs in agro sector in H2 2025 up by 52%, agro companies remains at last year's level - study

Number of cattle in Ukraine drops by 8% over the year, cows - by 9% - analysts

Ukrainian payers, recipients to gain payment tracking options in SEP settlement system from Dec 1 – National Bank draft

Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky and Batumi ports agree to launch new ferry route

Third of transactions in Kyiv office market related to moving from buildings damaged by military actions

AD
AD