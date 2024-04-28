Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia to hand over four underwater drones to State Emergency Situations Service for humanitarian mine clearance

The Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia has purchased four underwater drones Chasing M2 Pro Max (with a range of 200 meters) for the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said in its Telegram channel.

It is noted that the diplomatic mission plans in the near future to transfer the drones to the State Emergency Service to perform underwater humanitarian demining tasks.

"Thanks to this equipment it will be possible to neutralize more explosive objects, and then - to save more lives and accelerate the process of restoration of Ukrainian water territories," - emphasized in the diplomatic mission.

The Embassy of Ukraine separately expressed its sincere gratitude to the Government of Slovakia, in particular the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, and the Slovak Agency for International Development Cooperation SlovakAid for financial assistance in the purchase of underwater drones.

Source: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA/2123