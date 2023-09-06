Columns

12:00 06.09.2023

Author OLEKSANDR MELNYCHUK

There is no threat of a "fuel crisis" - all traders and networks have built reliable supply chains from Europe and Asian countries

2 min read
Oleksandr Melnychuk, strategic marketing director of the BRSM-Nafta gas station network

 

The return to the full rate of VAT and the amount of excise duties caused a natural increase in the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel, and it is good that it did not happen instantly, as some experts thought, but gradually. It lasted until about August 1. In total, the cost of fuel has increased by 13-15% over the past two months.

Now the pricing in the fuel market has become much more influenced by external factors: the increase in oil prices on the world market and the quite understandable increase in fuel prices in European and other countries. For example, on August 21, prices for oil rose due to a reduction in exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Brent has risen for 61 cents to $85.41 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was up for 63 cents ($81.88 a barrel).

In addition to all the factors mentioned above, the formation of the price is influenced by the margin rate of traders.

Part of the margin goes to paying taxes, maintaining staff, and developing the gas station system. Someone works on a minimum margin, and someone - on a larger one. However, the company's profits always partially go to their development. And this is a lot of money, considering the competition in the market.

The trend of price growth will stop in September, in my opinion, but it will not go in the opposite direction. In general, it can be stated that there will be no "fuel crisis" - all traders and networks have built reliable supply chains from Europe and Asian countries. Large fuel chains, and ours is no exception, are considering options for purchasing oil depots for the accumulation and storage of resources, which will allow to further optimize the process of supplying fuel to Ukraine.

 

 

