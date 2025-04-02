Good Deeds 2030: Five Philanthropy Trends Ukraine Must Develop

Serhiy Chubukov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Peaceful Heaven of Kharkiv Charitable Foundation

In the spring of 2022, I met with the chairman of a major Austrian company. By that time, we had already set up a charitable kitchen in Kharkiv and were delivering thousands of meals under shelling. I showed him on my smartphone what life was like in my hometown—and without hesitation, he donated €50,000 to our kitchen.

That’s how things worked back then. Today, it’s different. And tomorrow, new trends await us. Let’s explore these trends and how they can be leveraged to develop philanthropy in Ukraine.

Aid Will Continue

First and foremost: international donors will not abandon Ukraine after the active phase of the war ends. We see this in other countries that have experienced armed conflicts, such as Syria or Libya. Humanitarian demining, support for vulnerable populations, and post-war recovery—efforts in these and other areas will only intensify.

Transparency and Competence

At the start of the war, fundraising relied on passionate individuals, but the future of philanthropy lies in institutions. By May 2022, we realized we could no longer operate on an ad-hoc basis and officially registered our foundation.

In 2022, donors rarely asked questions before funding our projects. By 2023, they had increased oversight. In 2024, they required compliance with specific procedures. In early 2025, I see this control tightening further. We are now undergoing an international audit because we understand this will be a crucial requirement moving forward.

Reputation, positive track record, procedural transparency, and financial accountability—without these, serious international partnerships will be out of reach in the coming years.

Thought Leaders

Charitable organizations must become the bridge between people, authorities, and businesses. After all, who understands the reality on the ground better than those working in the field—something policymakers in their offices often fail to see. In developed countries, philanthropy operates this way: U.S. nonprofits even have lobbyists in Congress.

That said, let me emphasize: this is not about politics! Charities should resist that temptation. Most international donors do not fund organizations linked to political activity. This principle of neutrality is clearly stated in our foundation’s charter.

Learning from Others

We tend to believe our experience is unique—that someone from a peaceful European country cannot comprehend what we go through in wartime.

But the truth is, our war is neither the first nor, unfortunately, the last. Over decades, international charitable organizations have developed action protocols for all kinds of crises—from bombings to natural disasters.

These organizations can serve as mentors to Ukrainian foundations, many of which are as young as the full-scale war itself. Our foundation already participates in such mentorship programs. I’ll be honest—not every foreign recommendation can be adapted to Ukraine’s realities. But most are extremely valuable.

Philanthropy as a Habit

The war has taught Ukrainians to fundraise quickly—because, quite literally, lives depend on it. However, there’s a risk that when the fighting stops, people will see it as the end of the donation era.

Good deeds are always needed. Thought leaders, public figures, charities, and government representatives must constantly communicate this message—and lead by example.

In my opinion, these efforts should emphasize how easy and accessible donations can be. Before Christmas, we ran a campaign with the slogan, “Your two coffees—a gift for a child,” highlighting that even a sum too small to impact one’s personal budget can bring joy to those who have lived through hardship.

Of course, not every problem can be solved for the price of a cup of coffee. But the first step is to make charitable giving a habit. A small spark can easily grow into a big flame—but rekindling extinguished embers is much harder.