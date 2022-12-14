Even though tough times, we are better off without... How can Ukrainians optimize their work?

Andriy Krasnyy, Director, Risk Advisory, Deloitte Ukraine

Ukrainians are said to face one of the hardest winters ever. In the age of disruptive technologies, artificial intelligence and a rapid digitization of everything around us, our vicious neighbor seeks to deprive us of the most essential things – electricity, heating, and ultimately – our freedom.

However, the Ukrainians have showed that they can overcome any challenge, whether it is power outage, staying without water or mobile connection, so as not to give the enemy a reason for joy. Needless to say, Ukrainians are an invincible nation.

The ability to work stably during power outages ensures not only a less stressful and productive working day, but also the support of our country’s economy.

In the current situation, a large part of the population works remotely from home, so these tried and tested recommendations on how to stay online during a power outage will come in handy:

Consider concluding an agreement with an additional Internet provider. It may seem like unnecessary reinsurance, but it is worth preparing for interruptions in power supply as well as the Internet and mobile connection. This will certainly increase your monthly spendings, but it is not an option to be overlooked, especially during these difficult times. Please note that when choosing a provider, you should check whether it guarantees at least 3-4 hours of uninterrupted Internet connection during the power outage. As it has become one of the most sought-after services, some providers are increasingly offering this option. If there is a technical possibility, it would be great if you could get installed the optical fiber supporting xPON technology. To use this option, you will need to power the router and/or converter using a power bank or its functional analogue.

External battery/power bank for charging laptop. Consider purchasing an external battery (EcoFlow, laptop power bank, generator) to provide an alternate power source for both the laptop and Wi-Fi router. Pay attention to the following characteristics: the availability of a USB-C port to charge devices, power capacity of 60 watts or more (this affects the charging speed), battery capacity of 30 amps (30,000 mA) per hour. This will give you extra time during the emergency power outages. A larger capacity means a greater number of charging cycles for your laptop.

12V to 220V power inverter. With this device you will be able to charge your laptop in a car. A larger power capacity of the inverter means faster charging.

With this device you will be able to charge your laptop in a car. A larger power capacity of the inverter means faster charging. If you rely on mobile Internet as an alternative, check that your SIM card and smartphone support the LTE standard (it should be 4G, not a 3G standard). Replace the SIM card (if required). Consider purchasing a GSM modem with external antenna. In the event of a power outage, the modem works more stably; however, it does not offer significant advantages compared to a smartphone. In addition, check the national roaming option on your mobile: try to connect to another mobile operator’s network through the Manual Network Selection. Try to use the eSIM of another mobile operator .

. When the laptop is running on battery, be sure to use the device in an energy-efficient manner, namely:

Change power settings by selecting the Best battery life mode. Reduce the display brightness to the minimum and turn off the keyboard backlight. Reduce the number of open tabs in the browser, disable video viewing option and minimize viewing of any media content. Turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when you're not using it or if there is no wireless Internet.

Ensure the possibility of working on projects without an Internet connection: create a local virtual environment, copy tasks to the next sprint/week, etc.

You may be able to provide an uninterrupted power supply for your Internet provider’s network equipment installed in your home. This will keep you connected to the Internet for some time.

Collective solutions can be cheaper and more practical, so it’s time to get to know your neighbors.