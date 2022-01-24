Why we invested in green energy during the crisis and were not mistaken

Gennadii Vykhodtsev, co-founder of the Foxtrot retail chain

The past year 2021 confirmed the correctness of the choosing a new direction for investments for us - the green energy. In 2019, together with partners Valery Makovetsky and Gennady Moldavsky, we made direct investments in the production of green energy - the construction and operation of solar power plants (assets are managed by Solar Generation). Our investments were directed to the development of three solar power plants: two of them - "Soling 1" and "Soling 2" operate in the Mykolaiv region, "Soling 3" is in the Chernivtsi region.

The intermediate result for 2021 is the uninterrupted operation of 3 solar power plants and the production of 150 GWh by the largest enterprise of those solar power plants, which have already provided electricity to 150 thousand households. And in December 2021, solar power plant "Soling 3" was recognized as the “Leader of Systemic Eco-Transformation” according to the All-Ukrainian Forum “Leadership and ECOtransformation-2021”, organized by the Professional Association of Ecologists of Ukraine and the journal Ecology of Industry.

Why did we invest in green energy?

As businessmen, we and our partners diversify the sources of profit - we consider new proposals for partnerships, evaluate new technologies and directions for investing finance. Priority is given to industries that are not only profitable, but also safe for the environment, and contribute to the rapid development of the country's economy as a whole.

In this case, investing in the construction of a network of solar stations coincided with my ecological worldview. After all, the use of the endless energy of the sun, wind, wave energy, ebb and flow, geothermal energy of the Earth is recognized as the safest way to obtain energy. The production of electricity from solar energy, as is the case with Solar Generation facilities, preserves fossil fuels for future generations, reduces ozone depletion and slows down global climate change.

At the same time, investing in energy means participating in the creation of energy independence for our country. The twentieth century has already distinguished itself by the rapid growth of demand for energy resources against the background of a shortage of fuel and energy resources and their periodic rise in prices. And the service life of all nuclear power plants in Ukraine will expire in 2025-2030. Therefore, it is necessary to create in advance new - safe and powerful - energy production facilities.

So, in 2019, at the expense of investors, the intensive construction and operation of solar power plants Solar Generation began. The company's slogan is Green Energy for the Future.

"Soling 3" is the largest solar power plant in Western Ukraine

The power generating division of Solar Generation consists of three stations: Soling 1 and Soling 2, which are in the Mykolaiv region, and Soling 3, located in the Chernivtsi region. The capacity of the last one is 58 MW. According to Stanislav Ignatiev, Doctor of Technical Sciences and General Director of Solar Generation, Soling 3 is the largest solar power plant in terms of capacity in Western Ukraine. In addition, Soling 3 is one of the ten largest solar power plants in Europe and ranks 10th in terms of installed capacity.

Solar Generation Environmental Income

Thanks to the operation of solar power plants "Soling 1", "Soling 2" and "Soling 3", the carbon footprint on Earth is reduced by 150,000-200,000 tons per day. For example, 16600-22200 passenger cars per day under the average statistical load give the same amount of emissions into the atmosphere. In total, the production activities of all Solar Generation stations reduce the "carbon footprint" and anthropogenic load on the environment, allowing the Earth to be saved for future generations.